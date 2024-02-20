News you can trust since 1877
Pendle Inn pub at Barley named as Pub of the Year in Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023

A popular Pendle pub is celebrating after being named as the Pub of the Year in the Lancashire Tourism Awards for 2023.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:43 GMT
To win the highly coveted award the Daniel Thwaites owned The Pendle Inn at Barley took part in a rigorous entry process, with judges praising it for its ‘commitment to the local community’ and for the ‘authentic, homemade food offering that The Pendle Inn is known for.’

Stuart Nichols, General Manager at The Pendle Inn, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured the award for Pub of the Year, especially with Lancashire boasting an abundance of fantastic pubs across the region. Being at the heart of Barley village and having so many popular walking routes on our doorstep, we get to meet guests - and dogs - from all walks of life, which is why we’re always looking to add those extra touches to our amenities.”

A popular Pendle pub has been named as Pub of the Year in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023
Developed as a pub in the 1930s the Pendle Inn was bought by Thwaites in 2020. The annual Lancashire Tourism Awards celebrates the very best of the region’s hoteliers, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, visitor attractions and all businesses which attract tourists to the area.

