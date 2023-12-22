News you can trust since 1877
Colleagues of Pendle based PC Clare Mace pay tribute on 20th anniversary of her murder

Officers from East Lancashire Police have paid tribute to PC Clare Mace as the 20th anniversary of her murder approaches.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:18 GMT
Clare ( 23) was a serving police officer based in Nelson when she was stabbed to death by her husband, who she had recently separated from, on Christmas Eve, 2003. Twenty-six-year-old Richard Mace also took his own life at their property in Clayton-le-Moors. Officers gathered at her dedicated memorial bench at Nelson Police Station to lay flowers and remember Clare.

East Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Mark Winstanley said, “Clare was a dedicated police officer who had a promising career ahead of her. She was well respected within the force and it is important for us to continue to remember her.

“Our thoughts continue to be with her family 20 years on.”

