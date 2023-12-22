Police issue warning for residents to keep property secure after sneak-in theft in Ribble Valley village
Police have issued a warning for residents across Burnley and the Ribble Valley to be on their guard this Christmas and keep their homes secure after a sneak-in burglary at a house in the village of Sabden.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The offence happened at 05.28am at Badger Wells Cottages. Intruders entered through the rear of the property and stole several items.
If anyone saw anything suspicious or has any dashcam or CCTV footage, they are asked tocontact Lancashire Police using the log number LC-20231222-0234.