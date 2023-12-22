News you can trust since 1877
Police issue warning for residents to keep property secure after sneak-in theft in Ribble Valley village

Police have issued a warning for residents across Burnley and the Ribble Valley to be on their guard this Christmas and keep their homes secure after a sneak-in burglary at a house in the village of Sabden.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:42 GMT
The offence happened at 05.28am at Badger Wells Cottages. Intruders entered through the rear of the property and stole several items.

If anyone saw anything suspicious or has any dashcam or CCTV footage, they are asked tocontact Lancashire Police using the log number LC-20231222-0234.