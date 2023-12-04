Cold weather payments to help the vulnerable through the cold snap across East Lancashire
The £25 payment will be sent out by the Government automatically to qualifying households and another £25 payment will be made if the cold snap continues.
People are eligible if they, or their partner, receives income support, jobseeker’s allowance or employment and support allowance and either have a child aged under five, are in receipt of pensioner, severe disability or disabled child premium, are entitled to child tax credit for a disabled child, or receive pension credit.
Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “With the weather expected to remain extremely cold for much of December, it is important that people take care to look after themselves and their families.
“These extra payments come on support to cap the energy prices people pay and additional support for pensioners. They will help to make sure that some of the most vulnerable people are not forced to choose between heating and eating.”