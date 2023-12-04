News you can trust since 1877
Cold weather payments to help the vulnerable through the cold snap across East Lancashire

Cold weather payments are being paid to vulnerable residents in East Lancashire as freezing temperatures continue.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:49 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:49 GMT
The £25 payment will be sent out by the Government automatically to qualifying households and another £25 payment will be made if the cold snap continues.

People are eligible if they, or their partner, receives income support, jobseeker’s allowance or employment and support allowance and either have a child aged under five, are in receipt of pensioner, severe disability or disabled child premium, are entitled to child tax credit for a disabled child, or receive pension credit.

Cold weather payments are going out across East Lancashire
Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “With the weather expected to remain extremely cold for much of December, it is important that people take care to look after themselves and their families.

“These extra payments come on support to cap the energy prices people pay and additional support for pensioners. They will help to make sure that some of the most vulnerable people are not forced to choose between heating and eating.”

