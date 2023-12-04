Cold weather payments are being paid to vulnerable residents in East Lancashire as freezing temperatures continue.

The £25 payment will be sent out by the Government automatically to qualifying households and another £25 payment will be made if the cold snap continues.

People are eligible if they, or their partner, receives income support, jobseeker’s allowance or employment and support allowance and either have a child aged under five, are in receipt of pensioner, severe disability or disabled child premium, are entitled to child tax credit for a disabled child, or receive pension credit.

Cold weather payments are going out across East Lancashire

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “With the weather expected to remain extremely cold for much of December, it is important that people take care to look after themselves and their families.