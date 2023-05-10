Year 6 pupils from St John’s CE Primary School created a special milestone to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles’s Coronation.

Believed to be the first authentic milestone installed in Lancashire for two centuries, its quirky design has brightened up the outside of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with artist Shane Johnstone, the children came up with an idea spelling out their love for Burnley Football Club and the moon.

Cliviger schoolchildren at the new milestone marker

The new stone with inscribed lettering shows the distances from the village to Turf Moor and the moon and back and matches the exact dimensions of the familiar white milestones seen locally.

“It references more than just distances and destinations,” said Shane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We chose Turf Moor as a source of local pride and symbol for aspiration, determination and a reflection and inorder to have a full life, we need to be able to navigate both its ups and downs.

“With the moon, a longstanding guide to travellers, we touched upon maths, science, geography, literature and mythology.

“We hope that it will be enjoyed for the next 200 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was part of a scheme commissioned by Cliviger Parish Council to restore the original 200 year old milestones along the A646 main road between Burnley and Todmorden and the historic boundary stones and way markers on the ancient Long Causeway trans-Pennine trade route between East Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

Funding was sourced from the ScottishPower Renewables Coal Clough Windfarm Benefit Fund.