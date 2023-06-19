Floral planters and grass verge wildflowers are just two schemes introduced this summer and funded through the ScottishPower Renewables Coal Clough Windfarm Benefit Fund, using surplus funds from the Covid lockdown.

A survey of the village, by Cliviger Parish Council, which administers the fund, resulted in the environmental project along with the restoration of milestones, boundary stones and ancient crosses, which is near completion. A circle of modern crosses is earmarked for Mereclough Memorial Garden to reflect the ancient originals.

Four planters supplied by a nursery have been installed around the village, at Hillcrest Avenue, Burnley Road by the garage and two in the Holme Chapel Memorial Garden.

Coun. Ivor Emo with the planters in Cliviger

The two in the garden are part of a wider project in conjunction with an independent community garden group and are set to be looked after by the primary school.

The stone wall and path in the garden is also being restored, after the parish council established it was responsible for its maintenance.

The garden group is planning to create a community area on a larger piece of parish council owned land off Red Lees Road.

Wildflower seeds have been sown on grass verge throughout the village, with the areas chosen, not infront of people's homes, to reflect all opinions. A long term project, the verges will take some time to flourish.

The ScottishPower fund is open annually to individuals and organisations who will benefit the residents of Cliviger.

Grants up to £10,000 can be applied for. There is also a smaller fund, where up to £500 can be sought for community ideas.

The parish council, which is non political, is made up of volunteers and welcomes ideas, via the clerk, for projects using any surplus funds. All members play their part in working hard for the village.

Villagers and local schoolchildren recently installed a special milestone to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles’s Coronation.