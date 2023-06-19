News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Cliviger's blooming great bio diversity thanks to ScottishPower Renewables Coal Clough Windfarm Benefit Fund

Blooming marvellous projects have been launched in Cliviger to encourage bio diversity in the village.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

Floral planters and grass verge wildflowers are just two schemes introduced this summer and funded through the ScottishPower Renewables Coal Clough Windfarm Benefit Fund, using surplus funds from the Covid lockdown.

A survey of the village, by Cliviger Parish Council, which administers the fund, resulted in the environmental project along with the restoration of milestones, boundary stones and ancient crosses, which is near completion. A circle of modern crosses is earmarked for Mereclough Memorial Garden to reflect the ancient originals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four planters supplied by a nursery have been installed around the village, at Hillcrest Avenue, Burnley Road by the garage and two in the Holme Chapel Memorial Garden.

Coun. Ivor Emo with the planters in ClivigerCoun. Ivor Emo with the planters in Cliviger
Coun. Ivor Emo with the planters in Cliviger
Most Popular

The two in the garden are part of a wider project in conjunction with an independent community garden group and are set to be looked after by the primary school.

The stone wall and path in the garden is also being restored, after the parish council established it was responsible for its maintenance.

The garden group is planning to create a community area on a larger piece of parish council owned land off Red Lees Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wildflower seeds have been sown on grass verge throughout the village, with the areas chosen, not infront of people's homes, to reflect all opinions. A long term project, the verges will take some time to flourish.

Read More
Cliviger's new milestone marker for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles’s ...

The ScottishPower fund is open annually to individuals and organisations who will benefit the residents of Cliviger.

Grants up to £10,000 can be applied for. There is also a smaller fund, where up to £500 can be sought for community ideas.

The parish council, which is non political, is made up of volunteers and welcomes ideas, via the clerk, for projects using any surplus funds. All members play their part in working hard for the village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Villagers and local schoolchildren recently installed a special milestone to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles’s Coronation.

For more details of the fund, criteria and beneficial project, check out https://clivigerparishcouncil.com/scottishpower-renewables-coal-clough-windfarm-benefit-fund/ or contact the council clerk, Rebecca Hay, via email: [email protected] or mobile, 07977611947.

Related topics:Villagers