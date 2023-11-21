Clitheroe’s The Buck Inn beats hundreds to win big at Thwaites Hospitality Awards 2023
Hosted by Lancashire-based hospitality company, Daniel Thwaites, the Spanish-themed awards ceremony saw 145 people gather at the four-star Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford, with guests treated to a sangria reception, followed by a three-course meal and an evening of entertainment.
The annual Thwaites Hospitality Awards recognises excellence across the company’s portfolio of over 200 pubs, with 205 operators battling it out to scoop honours across just 12 winning categories including ‘Pub of the Year’ and ‘Best Newcomer’, as well as an accolade crowning the ‘Best Pint’.
Following a rigorous judging process, which ranged from interviews to mystery pub visits, the evening saw The Buck Inn scoop the highly coveted title – ‘Best Investment’.
The Clitheroe-based pub was praised by judges for its “well developed pub refurbishment scheme”, as well as “continuing to develop the offer and providing lots of reasons for people to visit”.
Steve Corny, tenant at The Buck Inn, said: “We are so shocked, yet so happy to win the award for Best Investment. Since re-opening the pub, we have ploughed our own investment into the beer garden, making it a great space for all to enjoy. A big thank you to Thwaites for this award!”
Andrew Buchanan, director of Pubs and Brewing at Daniel Thwaites, said: “We’ve always taken great pride in our pubs and the teams that are the driving force behind them, so to be able to come together and celebrate their achievements is fantastic.
“This year the calibre of entrants has been extremely high and despite facing various challenges over the past few years, all of our winners and finalists have done a tremendous job of showcasing their resilience and dedication to hospitality excellence.”
Headline sponsors for the night were Cruzcampo (Heineken UK) and Thwaites Brewery, while the awards ceremony was also made possible thanks to other sponsors including Stockchek, Parkinson Signs, Coca-Cola, OT Group, D&M Creative, Diageo, Lloyds Bank, Sky, Total Food Service and Cask Marque.