A charity concert, that will showcase eight bands from across Burnley, Pendle and further afield, will be held on Sunday (November 26th)

The venue for the gig is the British Legion Club in Colne kicking off at 2pm. It is being held in aid of Pendleside Hospice and has been organised by a group of hospice supporters.

The line up includes: The Mel Outsider Reformation, Walter Mittys Head, All Hail Hyena, Coaldust , Rollerboot Dogs, Strangelove, The Undecided and The Andrew Turner Project.

The Mel Outsider Reformation are one of eight acts lined up to play a gig in aid of Pendleside Hospice on Sunday

