Concert for Pendleside Hospice will showcase eight bands from Burnley and Pendle
The venue for the gig is the British Legion Club in Colne kicking off at 2pm. It is being held in aid of Pendleside Hospice and has been organised by a group of hospice supporters.
The line up includes: The Mel Outsider Reformation, Walter Mittys Head, All Hail Hyena, Coaldust , Rollerboot Dogs, Strangelove, The Undecided and The Andrew Turner Project.
Tickets for Sunday’s gig are £5 and these are available by ringing Adrian Melling on 07882 809056 or from Pendle Home Entertainment in front of Colne Market Hall. Or alternatively you can pay on the door. The doors open at 1pm and the first band is on stage at 2pm.