Clitheroe Young Farmers members old and new gathered at Foxfields Country Hotel to celebrate 80 years of the charity. Clitheroe Young Farmers is a youth charity for people ages 10-26 in rural areas, learning skills and having fun.

There were 175 people at the event, including local MPs, with welcome drinks kindly sponsored by many Ribble Valley businesses.

Clitheroe Young Farmers at Foxfields Hotel

A three-course meal was followed by a series of speeches celebrating Clitheroe YFC by ex-chairmans from over the last 80 years, reflecting on highlights of their time as chairman as well as successful events from the calf show to Clitheroe’s Christmas Tractor Run.

Over the last five years alone Clitheroe Young Farmers have raised over £20,000 for charities.