News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Lancashire County Council plants 500 trees along A59 in Clitheroe following Ash dieback transformation

A replanting scheme has seen 500 trees planted along roads in Clitheroe.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Trees in the area were decimated by Ash dieback when it first affected the North West in 2014.

Thanks to a grant of £83,692 from the the Local Authority Treescapes Fund, 500 small saplings have been planted along the A59.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday Coun. Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change and Coun. Carole Haythornthwaite, lead member for Economic Development and Environment, met up with members of the county council's Treescapes team to plant the 500th tree.

Most Popular
Councillor Shaun Turner and Councillor Carole Haythornthwaite planted the 500th tree along the A59 in Clitheroe thanks to a grant of £83,692 from the the Local Authority Treescapes FundCouncillor Shaun Turner and Councillor Carole Haythornthwaite planted the 500th tree along the A59 in Clitheroe thanks to a grant of £83,692 from the the Local Authority Treescapes Fund
Councillor Shaun Turner and Councillor Carole Haythornthwaite planted the 500th tree along the A59 in Clitheroe thanks to a grant of £83,692 from the the Local Authority Treescapes Fund

A further 97 trees will be planted next to roads all across the county to replace trees felled due to the disease.

Read More
River Ribble at Edisford Bridge near Clitheroe set to be unveiled as bathing wat...

Coun. Shaun Turner said: “It is really special to us to start a large-scale rejuvenation in this area as it was 'ground zero' for the North West, where the deadly disease was first discovered in 2014.

“For highway safety, we were forced to cut down and clear affected trees. It feels like we are almost full circle to be starting with the replanting there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council has been busy working to revive woodlands across the county. Several urban community micro-woods, which grow faster than ordinary woodland, as well as community orchards will be planted thanks to a £150,000 grant from the DEFRA Coronation Living Heritage Fund, to mark the Coronation King Charles III.

A £61,237 grant from the Urban Tree Challenge Fund will also fund larger trees in urban greenspaces and school grounds in both Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen.

Related topics:North WestLancashire County CouncilTreesClitheroe