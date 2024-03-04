Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trees in the area were decimated by Ash dieback when it first affected the North West in 2014.

Thanks to a grant of £83,692 from the the Local Authority Treescapes Fund, 500 small saplings have been planted along the A59.

Yesterday Coun. Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change and Coun. Carole Haythornthwaite, lead member for Economic Development and Environment, met up with members of the county council's Treescapes team to plant the 500th tree.

Councillor Shaun Turner and Councillor Carole Haythornthwaite planted the 500th tree along the A59 in Clitheroe thanks to a grant of £83,692 from the the Local Authority Treescapes Fund

A further 97 trees will be planted next to roads all across the county to replace trees felled due to the disease.

Coun. Shaun Turner said: “It is really special to us to start a large-scale rejuvenation in this area as it was 'ground zero' for the North West, where the deadly disease was first discovered in 2014.

“For highway safety, we were forced to cut down and clear affected trees. It feels like we are almost full circle to be starting with the replanting there.”

The council has been busy working to revive woodlands across the county. Several urban community micro-woods, which grow faster than ordinary woodland, as well as community orchards will be planted thanks to a £150,000 grant from the DEFRA Coronation Living Heritage Fund, to mark the Coronation King Charles III.