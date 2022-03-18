Violet Leach has supported the charity since October 2002 after receiving treatment following a car accident. During that time Violet has helped the charity through presentations to groups, receiving cheques on behalf of the charity and through her own fundraising.

Violet said: “I started helping the charity after I was treated by them in July 2001. They were absolutely brilliant with me. I didn’t know much about the charity before then and once I found out more I said to myself ‘I’ve got to do this’.”

Violet Leach is presented with a certificate and flowers by volunteer coordinator Lisa Rawcliffe

Through her work for North West Air Ambulance Charity, Violet has helped to fundraise over £100,000 in donations. This has funded 28 missions in total – a huge achievement.

To say a big thank you, the North West Air Ambulance Charity team visited Violet at her home in Clitheroe where she was presented with a bouquet of flowers, chocolates and a certificate to mark her years of service, as well as a letter of thanks from CEO Heather Arrowsmith.

Violet said: “When I was told how much I has raised during my time volunteering and fundraising, I cried. I expected them to say a couple of thousand pound! I just didn’t believe it.

“I have really enjoyed my time volunteering for the charity. I would recommend it to anyone.”

Helen Doward, head of volunteer engagement at North West Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Violet has demonstrated unwavering support for the charity over the last 19 and half years. Her commitment, initiative and drive in fundraising for the charity is truly inspirational. We will be forever grateful for Violet’s support and her contribution to our lifesaving mission.

“Our volunteers play such a vital role in raising funds and awareness, we wouldn’t be here without them. I hope Violet enjoys her retirement from volunteering and knows she’s made an incredible difference to our charity.