Clitheroe primary school pupil embarking on cycle challenge to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

Zeph Pellet, aged seven, will be cycling a challenging 11km around the bridleway at Dunsop Bridge on Easter Monday and has already raised more than £800 – he set a target of £250.

The Pendle Primary School pupil is following in the tyre tracks of older brother Micah, now 13 years old, who did a similar course in 2015 to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee after the earthquake in Nepal. Micah went on to raise a staggering £1,385 for the cause.

Zeph Pellet

Mum Jo said Zeph was originally planning on selling his teddies to raise money, but decided he want to do something a bit more challenging.

“We were sat having dinner talking about the crisis in Ukraine after Zeph had watched BBC Newsround.

“You do feel helpless and that it's out of your control but we wanted to try and turn it into a positive as ‘what can we do to help?’

“Zeph was originally going to sell his teddies and he and his sister Amelie, 11, started gathering clothes and food items.

“Then Zeph decided he wanted to do a sponsored cycle. It was easier as we had done it before with Micah and so Zeph is now in training.

“Micah was a cyclist and Zeph isn’t as confident on the bike so 11k is a big challenge for him but he is really determined. It’s a safe route and we will be there as a family and are proud that he wants to do what he can to help in this way.

“He has already raised a lot of money which is amazing and we have read the messages of support which has given Zeph a huge confidence boost. He wants to try and make a difference to people’s lives.”

It seems the generous Pellet family like a challenge aged seven as Amelie, when she was that age, had her long blonde hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust which make wigs for children who lose their hair.