News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake

Clitheroe Rotary Club plants trees in grounds of St Mary's Parish Church to mark King's Coronation

A Clitheroe church has planted a tree in its grounds to honour King Charles’ Coronation.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jun 2023, 21:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 21:12 BST

Clitheroe Rotary planted the tree in the grounds of St. Mary's Parish Church with president Karin Wilson, assisted by incoming President, Robert Irwin, performing the honours.

Read More
17 dazzling scenes which remember high school proms in Burnley nine years ago

The area chosen for the tree is a popular spot where many people sit to enjoy their lunch while getting away from the office. Members of rotary also enjoyed a special Coronation afternoon tea at their weekly meeting to celebrate the historic occasion.

Clitheroe Rotary Club planted tree in the grounds of St. Mary's Parish Church with president Karin Wilson, assisted by incoming President, Robert Irwin, performing the honours.Clitheroe Rotary Club planted tree in the grounds of St. Mary's Parish Church with president Karin Wilson, assisted by incoming President, Robert Irwin, performing the honours.
Clitheroe Rotary Club planted tree in the grounds of St. Mary's Parish Church with president Karin Wilson, assisted by incoming President, Robert Irwin, performing the honours.
Related topics:Coronation