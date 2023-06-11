Clitheroe Rotary Club plants trees in grounds of St Mary's Parish Church to mark King's Coronation
A Clitheroe church has planted a tree in its grounds to honour King Charles’ Coronation.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jun 2023, 21:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 21:12 BST
Clitheroe Rotary planted the tree in the grounds of St. Mary's Parish Church with president Karin Wilson, assisted by incoming President, Robert Irwin, performing the honours.
The area chosen for the tree is a popular spot where many people sit to enjoy their lunch while getting away from the office. Members of rotary also enjoyed a special Coronation afternoon tea at their weekly meeting to celebrate the historic occasion.