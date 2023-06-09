News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK

17 dazzling scenes which remember high school proms in Burnley nine years ago

High School proms are the biggest events on the school calendar and are the finest way to celebrate the end of GCSEs.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

Beautiful gowns, sharp suits, hair, make-up and that all important mode of transport, they are memorable occasions.

These photos, taken on prom night at Burnley schools in 2014, throw back the years to those wonderful days – are you pictured?

Unity College

1. Fabulous prom night scenes for Burnley students back in 2014

Unity College Photo: Paul Greenwood Photography

Photo Sales
Unity College ( left tor right): Karl Starkie, Matthew Thornton, Harrison Moorhouse, Sebastian Stott, Hakan Polat, Morgan Chambers and Kurt Aykut

2. Fabulous prom night scenes for Burnley students back in 2014

Unity College ( left tor right): Karl Starkie, Matthew Thornton, Harrison Moorhouse, Sebastian Stott, Hakan Polat, Morgan Chambers and Kurt Aykut Photo: Paul Greenwood Photography

Photo Sales
Unity College left to right) Laura Stockbury, Georgia McEvor, Chantelle McLeod, Chelsea Grimshaw, Pearl Cavaney and Mollie Balmforth

3. Fabulous prom night scenes for Burnley students back in 2014

Unity College left to right) Laura Stockbury, Georgia McEvor, Chantelle McLeod, Chelsea Grimshaw, Pearl Cavaney and Mollie Balmforth Photo: Paul Greenwood Photography

Photo Sales
Unity College (left to right) Matthew Thompson, Jake Cook, Steven Trickett, Ashley Law, Wilson Ratcliffe

4. Fabulous prom night scenes for Burnley students back in 2014

Unity College (left to right) Matthew Thompson, Jake Cook, Steven Trickett, Ashley Law, Wilson Ratcliffe Photo: Paul Greenwood Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BurnleyGCSEs