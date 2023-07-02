Clitheroe Rotary Club hands out £14,000 to charity including Derian House and Macmillan Cancer Support
The money was raised during president Karin Wilson’s year in office which has included a range of events such as the castle bonfire, santa’s sleigh and a charity golf day.
Karin said: “Even in the hard times we all face, the public still generously support rotary fund-raising events, either by donating cash, or unwanted IT equipment, tools and sewing machines via our market stall to help those in need.”
The following donations were made: Derian House ( £2,000) ELHT&Me for Clitheroe Hospital (£1,000). Ribble Valley Crossroads Care (£1,000) to be spent at ‘Time For You’, a Crossroads initiative for those suffering from dementia.
First responders ( £1,000) Guide Dogs RSBC Lancashire Branch. £1000. Their children’s arm do much more than train dogs, they are the people who come to your home when you have a sight impaired child and help with rehabilitation in the home and out and about with no charge, they also have a support line for families.
Art For All, Clitheroe (£1,000) Clitheroe Cookery Club ( £500) Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue and; Pendle and; Rossendale Mountain Rescue( £500 each). Lancashire Federation for Young Farmers Clitheroe (£1,000,) Ribble Valley Foundation for Families( £1,000,) Macmillan Cancer Support (£850) East Lancashire Hospice (£850) Friends of St James PTA (£500) Mary’s Meals (£500) Rotary Foundation (£2,500), Polio Plus (£1,000)
Anyone interested in helping rotary raise funds or help out with various initiatives would be made most welcome, just make contact via the website or Facebook page. Membership is not required as the organisation hopes to develop the concept of ‘Friends of Rotary.’