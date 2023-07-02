The money was raised during president Karin Wilson’s year in office which has included a range of events such as the castle bonfire, santa’s sleigh and a charity golf day.

Karin said: “Even in the hard times we all face, the public still generously support rotary fund-raising events, either by donating cash, or unwanted IT equipment, tools and sewing machines via our market stall to help those in need.”

Representatives from Macmillan Cancer Support, ELHT&;Me, and RV Crossroads Care with outgoing Clitheroe Rotary Club president Karin Wilson and incoming president Robert Irwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following donations were made: Derian House ( £2,000) ELHT&Me for Clitheroe Hospital (£1,000). Ribble Valley Crossroads Care (£1,000) to be spent at ‘Time For You’, a Crossroads initiative for those suffering from dementia.

First responders ( £1,000) Guide Dogs RSBC Lancashire Branch. £1000. Their children’s arm do much more than train dogs, they are the people who come to your home when you have a sight impaired child and help with rehabilitation in the home and out and about with no charge, they also have a support line for families.

Art For All, Clitheroe (£1,000) Clitheroe Cookery Club ( £500) Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue and; Pendle and; Rossendale Mountain Rescue( £500 each). Lancashire Federation for Young Farmers Clitheroe (£1,000,) Ribble Valley Foundation for Families( £1,000,) Macmillan Cancer Support (£850) East Lancashire Hospice (£850) Friends of St James PTA (£500) Mary’s Meals (£500) Rotary Foundation (£2,500), Polio Plus (£1,000)