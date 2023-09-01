News you can trust since 1877
Clitheroe Rotarian delights Padiham members with illustrated talk on motorcycle adventures across Europe

A Clitheroe Rotarian enlightened Padiham colleagues with a slideshow and talk on his motorbike advntures across Europe, despite being in his sixties.
By Dominic Collis
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:49 BST

Mr John Spencer, from Clitheroe Rotary Club, was the guest speaker at the latest meeting of Padiham Rotary at the Higher Trapp Hotel, Simonstone, where he spoke about taking up riding a large motorcycle in his sixites.

He now travels around Europe with his wife on the motorbike. Members were treated to a slideshow with amazing views of his European destinations.

Meanwhile, Padiham Rotary is hosting a ‘Call my Bluff’ evening at the Higher Trapp on Friday, September 15th, from 6-30pm. Cost is £15 with supper included.

John Spencer with fellow Rotarians Barry Brown and Patrick McGinleyJohn Spencer with fellow Rotarians Barry Brown and Patrick McGinley
Anyone interested should email [email protected] to book tickets.

Padiham Rotary meets most Wednesdays at 12-15pm for 12-30pm start at the Higher Trapp Hotel, except for the fifth Wednesday when they meet at 6-30pm.

Anyone interested in becoming a member can email [email protected]

