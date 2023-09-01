A Clitheroe Rotarian enlightened Padiham colleagues with a slideshow and talk on his motorbike advntures across Europe, despite being in his sixties.

Mr John Spencer, from Clitheroe Rotary Club, was the guest speaker at the latest meeting of Padiham Rotary at the Higher Trapp Hotel, Simonstone, where he spoke about taking up riding a large motorcycle in his sixites.

He now travels around Europe with his wife on the motorbike. Members were treated to a slideshow with amazing views of his European destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Padiham Rotary is hosting a ‘Call my Bluff’ evening at the Higher Trapp on Friday, September 15th, from 6-30pm. Cost is £15 with supper included.

John Spencer with fellow Rotarians Barry Brown and Patrick McGinley

Anyone interested should email [email protected] to book tickets.

Padiham Rotary meets most Wednesdays at 12-15pm for 12-30pm start at the Higher Trapp Hotel, except for the fifth Wednesday when they meet at 6-30pm.