Clitheroe pupil selected for English Youth Ballet production of Cinderella in Hollywood at Manchester Opera House
Bowland High School pupil Keira Townson (11) was selected in a hugely competitive audition for the prestigious production.
The young cast are currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals. It will be a unique opportunity for the youngsters as they will perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Cinderella in Hollywood at the Manchester Opera House from Friday March 8th to Saturday March 9th.
EYB principal Lindsey Fraser will be starring as Cinderella in the production. Before joining EYB she danced with the Vienna Festival Ballet.
She said: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet.
“I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers, and audiences, will never forget.”
Set in the glamorous era of 1950s Hollywood movies, this lavish production draws its inspiration from film star Grace Kelly who met Prince Rainier of Monaco at a press party and later married him.
English Youth Ballet was founded in 1998 to provide professional performance experience for talented young dancers. It previously won The Stage Award for special achievement in regional theatre. EYB has built a national reputation for the quality of its full length classical ballets and mixed bill programmes.