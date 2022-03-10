Clitheroe primary school pupils benefit from big book donation

The homebuilder, currently building new houses in the town at Montague Place, sent a large selection of brand new KS2 level books to the school, which will be used to help populate the library.

The books included works by a number of much-loved authors such as Jaqueline Wilson and David Walliams.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at St James CE School in Clitheroe with books donated to them by Miller Homes.

The primary school has long been a friend of the housing firm after recently receiving a donation of high-vis jackets to Rowan Class, with the aim of keeping the children safe during the dark mornings and evenings.

Last year, Miller Homes also teamed up with local self-proclaimed ‘fairy eco warrior’ Gracie Rae to help keep the countryside clean.

Sarah Filder, teacher of Willow Class at the primary school, said: “We were thrilled when Miller Homes reached out to us to offer a donation of books.

"Reading is such a valuable skill and productive pastime for children and so a new selection of books for them to browse is a much-welcomed addition to our resources.

Clare Noakes, sales director of Miller Homes in the North West, said: “We’re always happy to help out local schools and organisations aimed at young people. We hope this donation from our team will see that the children experience the joy of getting lost in a good book.”