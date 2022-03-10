The Persimmon Homes development at Hawthorne Farm will feature a range of one-bedroom bungalows and three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Andrew Laing, land director for Persimmon Homes Lancashire, said: “We are delighted to have secured the land for this project, which will deliver much-needed homes for local people, including 17 designated as affordable housing and a range of properties specifically for the over-55s.

“Our plans also incorporate areas of open green space and native tree planting throughout the site.”

Persimmon Homes Lancashire will be creating 57 new homes at the Hawthorne Farm development in Clitheroe

Planning permission was granted for the 4.275-acre site by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Andrew added: “We will be making financial contributions of almost £380,000 to support education in the area and a further £32,600 towards recreational facilities for the community.

“Work is set to begin this month with the expectation that the first properties will be available for sale in the summer.”