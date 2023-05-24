The intrepid team, from St Mary Magdalene, (Clitheroe),received a written commendation a few weeks earlier from the 'Chief Scout' Bear Grylls.

The intrepid team, from St Mary Magdalene, (Clitheroe), had also received a written commendation a few weeks earlier from the 'Chief Scout' – renowned adventurer Bear Grylls.

Each of the youngsters who took part in the climb were given a copy of the letters at a special event held to honour their amazing achievement.

And it was there they were given the incredible news that their 'Taste of Kilimanjaro’ (AToK), expedition - which set out with a target of raising around £4,000 - had surpassed the £14,000 mark.

The initial aim was to fund a Defibrillator outside St Mary's Church Hall which would allow nine year old Cub Ashton Barton to continue playing a full part in the pack's activities.

However, they have now raised enough to buy an extra one for installation at the family home of Ashton - who has a complex heart condition, which leaves him at high risk of suffering a heart attack.

The plan now is to continue with the fund-raising in the hope that more defibrillators and storage cases can be purchased and maintained to benefit Scout troops throughout the Ribble Valley - as well as the community around Clitheroe.

Louise Sells, a Scout Leader at St Mary’s announced “Our target is to raise at least another £2,000 to achieve this.”

It was back in mid-February that the troop launched its Defibrillator Appeal while announcing plans to complete a sponsored dawn walk up Pendle in support of this.

Despite a 24-hour delay due to the weather, the walk was completed on April 23rd and three weeks later the event was organised to celebrate the achievements of the group.

A large audience of proud family, friends and dignitaries packed into KeyStreet and waited eagerly to see what the afternoon had to bring.

Louise opened proceedings, whilst fighting back tears of joy, as she read out a letter, she had received only that morning from none other than Princess Catherine.

She then invited each youngster onto the stage to be presented with a special commemorative pack - containing their unique AToK badge and certificate, along with copies of the letters from the Duchess of Cambridge and Bear Grylls.

The acknowledgements did not end there - and all the accolades were fully deserved. Climbing Pendle Hill in the cold and dark was a remarkable achievement which captured the imagination and hearts of the people of the Ribble Valley and the Scouting movement nationally.

Robert Mason and Izzie Inga, Deputy UK Youth Commissioners, along with colleague Chris Taylor, Deputy County Commissioner took to the stage and announced that in recognitions of their amazing achievement East Lancs District Scouting had prepared special awards for each youngster.