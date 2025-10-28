Two young brothers from Clitheroe have been shortlisted for a national award in recognition of the way they care for and support their deafblind younger brother.

Thomas and Max Hind, aged 10 and 8, are finalists in the Young Sibling of the Year category at the Sense Awards, which celebrate inspirational disabled people and those who support them.

Their four-year-old brother Harvey has both sight and hearing loss which affects every part of his daily life. Mum Kimberly Hind said her eldest sons have “adapted amazingly” to Harvey’s needs.

(Left to right) Harvey, Max and Thomas.

The boys recently completed a family sign language course with disability charity Sense so they could communicate better with Harvey. They’ve learned to sign his favourite songs, including the alphabet song, and have even taught their school friends how to sign “hello” so Harvey feels included.

Last month, the family moved to a new home to better meet Harvey’s needs, a big change for Thomas and Max who had lived in their previous house all their lives. Kimberly said the boys showed real resilience through the move and “always put Harvey first”.

They also help in practical ways, such as popping Harvey’s hearing aids back in when they fall out and keeping him safe when they’re out together. At home, the three brothers play with Lego, including special Braille bricks for Harvey, and enjoy messy painting sessions.

The family has also campaigned for better support for children with special educational needs after struggling to find a suitable nursery for Harvey.

Praising her sons, Kimberly said: “Thomas and Max’s whole lives have been adapted to accommodate their little brother, and they have accepted it all amazingly. They always ensure Harvey gets involved in everything we do, from sledging in the snow to visiting attractions. Often places are not very inclusive but Thomas and Max have never been sad when we've explained we cannot attend. They will respond with ‘if Harvey can't go, then I'm not going, it's not fair’. They are kind boys with huge hearts. I’m so happy they’ve been shortlisted for this award to show them how special they are.”

Jack Lowman, Chief Social Change Officer at Sense, added:"We’re delighted to be able to recognise Thomas and Max’s commitment to making the world a fairer place for disabled people at this year’s Sense Awards, as shown by how they support their deafblind brother Harvey. The things they have done to include Harvey, such as learning BSL, adapting their play to include objects of reference, joining in with campaigning and reacting with love and support when they had to move house, are shining examples of what commitment to accessibility looks like.”

The winners of the Sense Awards will be announced in November.