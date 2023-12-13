The big hearted classmates of a nine-year-old Burnley boy, who is being treated for brain cancer, are holding their own ‘brave the shave’ this weekend in an incredible show of support for their friend.

And this is just one of the many amazing acts the pupils at St Stephen’s Primary School are doing to help Jack Davis and his family as he prepares for a year’s worth of treatment for his condition. There are sponsored runs and a town ‘clean up’ on the cards too and so far they have raised almost £3,000. Overwhelmed at the fantastic support from the school and the community Jack’s mum, Hannah said: “We can’t thank people enough for all this amazing support and help they have given us.

“To think that all these children are preparing to have their hair shaved off and they are just nine years old is incredible. I hope people will come along and watch these wonderful children do such a marvellous thing for their friend.

Brave Jack Davis (nine) with his little brother George and their mum and dad Hannah and Matthew

“We are in absolute awe of them and their families, for doing this for Jack and there is nothing I could do to show them how much we appreciate them. “

Clarets fan Jack was diagnosed with the medullablastoma, the most common childhood cancer, in September. After suffering a series of stroke like symptoms Jack’s dad, Matthe, took him to urgent care to be checked out.

Hannah (32) said: “They said it was probably a migraine but I was worried that he was very young to be having such serious symptoms.

“Jack was poorly but he just kept saying he wanted to play out with his friends.”

Jack Davis with his little sister Charlotte and their great gran's dog Clemmy

Following her instincts, Hannah, who works as an A and E nurse at the Royal Blackburn Royal Hospital, spoke to a colleague who arranged for Jack to have a brain scan. This revealed the devastating news that Jack had a tumour on his brain the size of a golf ball. Hannah said: “Within 48 hours the tumour was removed and doctors warned us that Jack would not be able to walk or talk when he woke up but as soon as he opened his eyes he started telling everyone off.

“He is a real fighter and has lots of spirit and he has taken this all in his stride.”

Both Hannah and Matthew, who is an engineer, have given up their jobs so they can be withJack who is currently undergoing radiotherapy at the Christie Hospital in Manchester. In January the brave youngster will begin six more rounds of chemotherapy that could take between four to six weeks each. The family, which includes Jack’s brother George (seven) and three-year-old sister Charlotte, have expressed their thanks to both the Christie and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for the care and support they have been given.