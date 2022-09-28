The Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion joined lots of Clarets fans in condemning the timing of the fixture, with a 12 noon kick-off, as disrespectful.

The East Lancashire derby, probably the biggest fixture of the season for both clubs, was rescheduled so that it could be shown live on Sky Sports on November 13th at Turf Moor.

Turf Moor will host the Burnley Blackburn Rovers East Lancashire derby on November 13th

Now the Clarets Trust has questioned whether holding such a high profile, potentially volatile fixture requiring a heavy police presence, might compromise the Remembrance Sunday service held on the same day.

George Poole, chairman of the Trust, said: “We understand that the rearrangement of the East Lancashire Derby is Sky Sports-driven, but the decision making process is uninformed or flawed.

"There have been rumblings that this match (the highest profile fixture in the calendar) will not be subject to a ‘bubble’ so there will be both sets of fans making their way to a stadium less than a mile from a Remembrance Day service from about 10am, i.e. at a time when the initial procession will be forming and dignitaries and residents gathering.

"The route of the pre-service procession take it through the pedestrianised area of the town centre where fans will be taking refreshment.

"The emergency services play a key and active role in the Remembrance proceedings and usually parade in large numbers. Will their attendance be compromised by needs elsewhere - thus diminishing the impact of the service, we wonder? Additionally, roads and car parking will be busier than normal which might discourage participation.