Clarets fans can have photograph taken with Championship trophy replica in Burnley barber's shop today

A Burnley barber’s shop is giving Clarets the chance to have their photograph taken with a replica of the Championship trophy today before fans get to see the real thing at this evening’s parade.

By Dominic Collis
Published 9th May 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:04 BST

Jazzman Grooves owner Baron Laird will have a full-size replica of the trophy at the salon in Bull Street between 5pm and 6pm today.

Baron said: “Clarke Hudson, who works in Alfie’s butty shop across the road, collects football trophies and has agreed to let us have it in the salon for any Burnley fans who want their picture taken with it before the parade.

Burnley football fans can have their photo taken with a replica of the Championship trophy at Jazzman Grooves barber's shop in Bull Street, Burnley, todayBurnley football fans can have their photo taken with a replica of the Championship trophy at Jazzman Grooves barber's shop in Bull Street, Burnley, today
“We’ve done it before with the World Cup and Euro trophies. The replicas are superb, they weigh the same and look just like the real thing. We thought it would be a nice treat for Clarets fans, particularly youngsters, who want to have their photo taken with the trophy on today of all days.”

