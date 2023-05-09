Jazzman Grooves owner Baron Laird will have a full-size replica of the trophy at the salon in Bull Street between 5pm and 6pm today.

Baron said: “Clarke Hudson, who works in Alfie’s butty shop across the road, collects football trophies and has agreed to let us have it in the salon for any Burnley fans who want their picture taken with it before the parade.

Burnley football fans can have their photo taken with a replica of the Championship trophy at Jazzman Grooves barber's shop in Bull Street, Burnley, today