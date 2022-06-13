Stevie Simkin (47) came up with the idea for a sponsored chest and back wax after a friend made a joke about him looking like a 'silver backed gorilla.'

"I do have a very hairy chest and back so I said 'right I will get it waxed off to raise some money,' " said Stevie who lives in Chatburn and works part time as a barman at the village pub, The Black Bull.

Clarets fan Stevie Simkin has undergone a sponsored chest and back wax to raise cash for a mental health charity

The stunt took place at the pub and on the night Stevie boosted the total by £300 when he held an auction to have an eyebrow waxed!

The money raised will go to the Foundation for Ribble Valley Families where Stevie has received counselling.

The dad of two said: “I can’t thank the charity enough for what they did for me and I am already thinking about another challenge.”

Stevie before he bravely underwent the chest wax