Clarets fan throws party to celebrate attending his 1,000th game at Turf Moor
and live on Freeview channel 276
He held a party at his home for friends and family ahead of the Clarets match against Manchester United on Saturday.
Chris got into supporting Burnley from school in Accrington when you had to be either Clarets or Rovers. He said: “Luckily I chose the best side. My parents didn’t go to the games, so as soon as I was old enough I took myself.”
Chris attended his first match at Turf Moor in 1983 against Sheffield Wednesday in the cup. He was instantly hooked and has only missed a handful of matches since then.
He added: “Aswell as clocking up 1,000 home games I’ve also been to over 350 away games at 138 different grounds.”
Chris’ wife Sam does occasionally attend games but the couple’s son Thomas is following in his dad’s footsteps and is a season ticket holder.