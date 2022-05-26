Stevie (47) came up with the idea for the sponsored event after a friend made a joke about him looking like a 'silver backed gorilla.'

"I do have a very hairy chest and back so I said 'right I will get it waxed off to raise some money,' " said Stevie who lives in Chatburn and works part time as a barman at the village pub, The Black Bull.

The stunt will take place at the pub on Saturday, June 4th, from 6pm and includes a quiz. Stevie is hoping to raise as much as possible for the Foundation for Ribble Valley Families where he has recently received counselling.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevie Simkin will undergo a sponsored back and chest wax at the pub where he works as a part-time barman to raise cash for the organisation where he had counselling to help him through a difficult time in his life

The foundation offers innovative interventions to promote positive mental health and wellbeing by intervening at the earliest opportunity upholding the philosophy that prevention is better than cure.

The dad of two said: "I can't thank them enough for what they did for me. My life is now starting to move in the right direction and it is thanks to the foundation's support and help.

"Everyone is welcome to come down to support the fund raising night so we can raise as much money as possible for the foundation.

"I want to raise awareness of men's mental health and anxiety and depression for people to realise that it's ok to not be ok and there is help out there for you."