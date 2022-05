Around 4pm on April 30th, a man turned to the victim and said “f*** off back to your own country” before adding “my girlfriend will come [and] smash your head in.”

He was asked to leave the service at Burnley Manchester Road.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man in relation to an incident on a train

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could help their investigation.