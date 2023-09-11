A Padiham schoolgirl is hoping to win a national title after being crowned Miss Junior Teen Lancashire 2023.

Zoey Lawless will now compete for the title of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain when the pageant takes place next month in Blackpool.

A student at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe Zoey, who will be 14 next week, has been busy fundraising for Together for Short Lives, the charity supported by the pageant, including taking part in the 500th parkrun at Towneley Park in Burnley.

The Clarets fan has also been donating items to a number of charity shops in Burnley including Pendleside Hospice, Barnardos and RSPCA.