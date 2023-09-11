News you can trust since 1877
Clarets fan making bid for national title after being crowned Miss Junior Teen Lancashire

A Padiham schoolgirl is hoping to win a national title after being crowned Miss Junior Teen Lancashire 2023.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
Zoey Lawless will now compete for the title of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain when the pageant takes place next month in Blackpool.

A student at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe Zoey, who will be 14 next week, has been busy fundraising for Together for Short Lives, the charity supported by the pageant, including taking part in the 500th parkrun at Towneley Park in Burnley.

Padiham schoolgirl is hoping to win a national title after being crowned Miss Junior Teen Lancashire 2023.
The Clarets fan has also been donating items to a number of charity shops in Burnley including Pendleside Hospice, Barnardos and RSPCA.

A member of Next Level Dance in Burnley Zoey is also planning to do a sponsored dance. This is the first time Zoey has ever entered a contest like this and all her family will be cheering her on at the grand final on Saturday, October 14th.

