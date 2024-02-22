Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jorge Rodrigues has been a Claret for 10 years but only saw his team play for the first time at the recent home game against Fulham.

He made the journey from his home in Cumberland, Rhode Island, to watch Burnley play and although the team has experienced some heartbreaking defeats since the start of the season, Jorge still has every confidence in them. He said: “Now is the time to look back and reflect on things and see what needs to be done differently moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Vincent Kompany is a young manager so I hope that the fans will give him more time and not be too harsh on him.”

Jorge Rodrigues, a Burnley FC fan for a decade, travelled from his home in the USA to watch his first game at Turf Moor

Keen to find a British team to follow, Jorge (35) chose Burnley as it is similar to his working class hometown. A keen sports fan and follower of American football, Jorge supports the New England Patriots also follows hockey (Vegas Golden Knights), and his local football teams of Rhode Island FC (a second division team in the US) and New England Revolution (a MLS team that is in the first division in the United States). He also plays curling and loves watching it every time it's on during the Winter Olympics. His trip to Burnley was also the first visit to the UK for Jorge and he was bowled over by the warm welcome he received from locals. “I loved my time in Burnley, I made some fantastic new friends. People in Burnley were so friendly towards me, “ said Jorge.

Jorge enjoyed a private tour of Turf Moor and no trip to the town would be complete without a visit to the Royal Dyche and also the Miner’s Club. And of course, Jorge enjoyed a traditional benedictine and hot water, known as a ‘bene and hot.’ “It was a lovely drink,” said Jorge who also went sightseeing in Manchester and Liverpool. “But I did believe that if I had more than a few I would struggle to function!”