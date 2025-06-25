School leaver Lily Dickens sported a unique waistcoat for prom night that her classmates will never forget.

Lily (16) wanted to wear something that reflected how her secondary school life at Unity College began during uncertain times at the height of the covid pandemic. So she came up with the idea of using BFC themed covid masks, the perfect solution as Lily is a huge Clarets fan.

And it was Lily’s gran, Carol Witt, one of the costume makers for Burnley based Greenbrook Pantomime Group, who created the fabulous waistcoat for Lily’s prom last week. Claret coloured and decorated with the club emblem symbols around the edges and masks along the back, Lily topped off the outfit with a claret and blue tie and smart grey suit.