Clarets fan and Burnley's Unity College pupil sports unique covid and BFC inspired waistcoat for prom night

By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

School leaver Lily Dickens sported a unique waistcoat for prom night that her classmates will never forget.

Lily (16) wanted to wear something that reflected how her secondary school life at Unity College began during uncertain times at the height of the covid pandemic. So she came up with the idea of using BFC themed covid masks, the perfect solution as Lily is a huge Clarets fan.

placeholder image
Read More
In photos: Prom night 2025 at Burnley's Unity College (part two)

And it was Lily’s gran, Carol Witt, one of the costume makers for Burnley based Greenbrook Pantomime Group, who created the fabulous waistcoat for Lily’s prom last week. Claret coloured and decorated with the club emblem symbols around the edges and masks along the back, Lily topped off the outfit with a claret and blue tie and smart grey suit.

Related topics:ClaretsBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice