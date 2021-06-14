Christian Eriksen's collapse on football pitch is motivation for Burnley's awesome Alfie (seven) to take on challenge to raise money for lifesaving equipment

Starting from today seven-year-old Alfie Smith is going to walk or cycle a mile a day to raise cash to buy a defibrillator to be placed in his school, Brunshaw Primary.

Although he didn't see the match, Alfie started asking questions about what had happened to the player when he heard adults talking about the incident when Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest just before half time, received CPR before he was rushed to hospital.

Alfie's mum, Lauren Hughes, said: "Alfie started asking about what had happened and what machines were used to help the player and how much they cost.

Little Alfie Smith is on a mission to raise money for a defibrillator for his school ater hearing about how footballer Christian Erikson collapsed on the pitch this weekend.

"When we explained what defibrillators were he said he wanted to help buy one for the school because he wanted to keep his friends safe."

Alfie has set himself a £500 target and he chose 29 miles to represent Christian Eriksen's age.

No stranger to fundraising Alfie raised the grand total of £1,200 for local foodbanks during lockdown when he heard that many vulnerable children were going hungry. Only last week Alfie was presented with a special community champion award from Morrison's store in Todmorden where he and his family did all the food shopping for the project.

The organisations that benefitted from a mixture of cash and food donations from Alfie were: St Matthew's and St Stephen's churches in Burnley Charter House Resource Centre in Morse Street, Burnley, Burnley Community Kitchen and Todmorden Foodbank.

Alfie with the Easter eggs he bought for Burnley Community Kitchen

Impressed by Alfie's efforts Unite North West 64 branch, where his grandad works, donated £200 which Alfie put towards buying 200 Easter eggs for the Burnley Community Kitchen Easter appeal.

Clarets' fan Alfie received a letter of commendation from his favourite club and a personal letter of thanks from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær thanking him for his 'amazing efforts.'

And a 'well done' message from Manchester United player and England forward Marcus Rashford made Alfie's day.

The player, who was awarded an MBE for a campaign he spearheaded to urge the government to extend its provision of free school meals, responded to a tweet put out by Lauren.

Christian Eriksen

He retweeted a photograph of Alfie handing over 200 Easter eggs to Burnley Community Kitchen with the tagline 'Bless him, well done Alfie.'

Brunshaw Primary School headteacher Mrs Emma McNichol praised Alfie for his sterling efforts saying: "Alfie is so amazing and is an inspiration to us all for all the fundraising he has done."