A cheese-making “legend”, now living in Colne, has donated his historic artefacts to a popular cheese museum.

Mr Fred Taylor, now a remarkable 98-years-old, has donated the prize cheese-making artefacts he’d kept over the years to The Courtyard Dairy in Settle.

Fred made Wensleydale cheese from 1941 until 2000 – first at Dent, near Sedbergh, and then West Marton factories – and became an iconic cheese-making figure in the Dales and beyond.

Such was Fred’s reputation, Bill Mitchell of ‘The Dalesman’ even published in the 1990s an autobiographical pamphlet of his life. At his ripe old age, Fred may not be making cheese any longer – but his legacy still forms part of British history.

Among his donations, Fred has given away his First Prize Award from the 1968 Royal International Dairy Show.

Andy Swinscoe, co-owner of The Courtyard Dairy, said he was touched and honoured to accept Fred’s gifts.

He said: “It’s great to continue Fred’s legacy and his endorsement of artisan cheese-making. I’ve so enjoyed talking and interviewing Fred over the years as I’ve researched the history of cheese in this area. In fact Fred is the only person I’ve ever met who is as eccentric as me, enough to create their own cheese museum to tell that story!”

West Marton Dairy previously held Fred’s personal collection of artefacts on Yorkshire cheeses in its custom-made museum throughout the 1990s. Now they are displayed at The Courtyard Dairy, Andy is delighted.

He added: “It’s a fitting legacy that we can create a section of The Courtyard Dairy museum remembering Fred’s tremendous impact on cheese in this region.”