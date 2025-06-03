A Nelson man who had previously struggled in education is celebrating after claiming a regional apprenticeship prize.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Knight was chosen as the winner of Lancashire’s Higher Apprentice of the Year award after completing his two-year assistant practitioner degree apprenticeship.

The 31-year-old, from Nelson, completed the foundation level university course while working for Associated Wellbeing Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Winning the Higher Apprenticeship Award was an incredible moment for me. It means so much to me personally and professionally, I felt proud, emotional, and honestly a bit shocked.

UcLan student Ryan Knight

“Knowing how much I’ve struggled in education, it meant so much to be recognised for my hard work and determination. It reminded me how far I’ve come and that I’m capable of achieving more than I ever thought possible.

“For my career in mental-health nursing, it’s a huge confidence boost and shows that I’m on the right path. It’s given me even more motivation to keep learning, growing, and making a difference in the lives of those I support.”

By his own admission, Ryan has “struggled in educational settings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My journey at university was quite unexpected in the best way,” commented Ryan. “I’ve always struggled in educational settings and thought this course would be really tough for me.

“But with the support from my tutors and fellow students, I found it to be an enjoyable and rewarding experience. The encouragement I received helped build my confidence, and I was able to push through challenges I didn’t think I could overcome. It’s been a journey of personal growth as much as academic development.”

The former Pendle Vale College and Nelson and Colne College pupil wanted to study on the Assistant Practitioner course to build on his healthcare experience and develop his skills further. He also wanted to use it as a key stepping stone on his pathway to becoming a nurse.

He added: “What I enjoyed most about the course was the balance between theory and practical learning. I liked applying what I learned in real clinical settings. The support from tutors and working closely with other professionals also helped me grow in my role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan, who completed his course in March, has taken the next step in his career by joining Aaban Partnership Ltd where he is working with young people with complex social, emotional, and behavioural needs.