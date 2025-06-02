Appeal and concern for homeless man following fire at derelict building in Holmes Street, Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:58 BST

Police are appealing for footage and information following a fire at a derelict building in Burnley.

Officers were called by colleagues at the fire service at 2-20pm on Saturday May 31st to reports of a fire at Stuart House, Holmes Street, Burnley.

When they arrived the property was significantly ablaze and officers assisted with road closures, crowd control and evacuation of nearby properties.

A joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire, which has caused significant damage to the property, is ongoing with the fire service.

Lancashire Police are concerned for the welfare of homeless man Ayhan Daudov following a fire at a derelict mill in BurnleyLancashire Police are concerned for the welfare of homeless man Ayhan Daudov following a fire at a derelict mill in Burnley
A police spokesman said: “Our detectives are also concerned for the welfare of 36-year-old Ayhan Daudov who is homeless and is known to sleep rough in the area. If you see Ayhan or have any information on his whereabouts please call our detectives as soon as possible so we can make sure he is OK.”

Call 101 and quote log 786 of 31st May 2025.

