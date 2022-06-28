Hits like Sunny Afternoon and On The Sunny Side of The Street brought a smile to the faces of residents who joined in by singing along.
The busking session was organised by Graham Torbett to raise funds for “Young Lives Vs Cancer,” a charity which support children and young people diagnosed with cancer, families with a child who has cancer and schools who have a child with cancer.
Graham said: “We are delighted to have raised over £250 for this good cause, but we are even more delighted with the reaction of some of our audience.
"Whilst younger ones were dancing in the street, one lady joined us by shaking the maracas and one gentleman produced a mouth organ from his pocket and was happy to play along with a couple of songs. We really enjoyed meeting so many people and grateful for their generosity.”