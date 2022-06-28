Hits like Sunny Afternoon and On The Sunny Side of The Street brought a smile to the faces of residents who joined in by singing along.

The busking session was organised by Graham Torbett to raise funds for “Young Lives Vs Cancer,” a charity which support children and young people diagnosed with cancer, families with a child who has cancer and schools who have a child with cancer.

Iris, Jenny, Joan, Tom, Nigel, Charles and Graham performing on their ukuleles in Clitheroe

Graham said: “We are delighted to have raised over £250 for this good cause, but we are even more delighted with the reaction of some of our audience.