Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley Classic Vehicle Show was a roaring success

Classic cars rolled into Towneley Park for the popular Burnley Classic Vehicle Show.

By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 3:57 pm

Our man Kelvin Stuttard got into Top Gear and snapped some classy motors for you to see here.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley and Burnley Borough Council, the show attracted cars and their owners of all shapes, ages and sizes to Burnley on Sunday.

1. Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Towneley Classic Car Show, June 26th, 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Kelvin StuttardBurnleyRotary Club
Next Page
Page 1 of 3