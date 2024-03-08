Charity Child Action Northwest announces new Chief Executive this International Women's Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Child Action Northwest (CANW) has appointed Ali Stathers-Tracey, who will take up the role later this month.
The charity also bids farewell to residing CEO Sue Cotton, who is retiring. Under her leadership, it has helped 17,000 people, including children, over the past year alone, and expanded its reach beyond the North West.
Sue said: “As I approach my 12th year as CEO, I believe now is the right time for the right successor to embrace the role and take CANW
forward on its journey of making change and delivering excellence. It has been a really difficult decision for me, and I have enjoyed every minute and think we are an amazing charity with incredibly talented staff, carers and supporters who make a huge difference to the lives of the children, families and adults we support.”
Marguerite Webb, CANW Chair, called Sue “an advocate for growth and development,” adding: “She has a very strong social conscience and has been an outstanding leader.
“In her 40-year career in social work, Sue has been dedicated to helping children and has made a significant impact on the lives of those in her care. Her passion to ensure all young people have the opportunity to reach their potential is as strong as ever.
“Sue’s leadership of CANW has made a lasting mark on the organisation, she has overseen a threefold increase in the number of staff and widened the scope of work carried out. The Trustee Board wish her all the very best for this new stage of her life. She has laid strong foundations to support the growth of the charity in the coming years.”
Ali will join the charity after working as a Director for Children and Community Services for almost 30 years.
“I am really excited to be joining CANW at a time when children, young people and vulnerable adults are facing the most difficult time in terms of meeting the cost of living, dealing with post-Covid household and family pressures and significant changes in local services due to Central Government spending cuts. It has never been more important that CANW has the right people who can respond to changing needs and meet the changing challenges in terms of future funding models.”