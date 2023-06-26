In one of his first acts since being installed as the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev. Philip North, former Bishop of Burnley, has rededicated the outdoor preaching cross at St Michael’s Church in Foulridge, following a major refurbishment.

Originally donated by Mary Ada Carr in 1915, the cross was dedicated “to the greater glory and in lasting memory of all the Holy Dead”, who rest in the churchyard. But in recent years, it had fallen into a state of disrepair, being frequently overlooked.

The challenge faced by local specialist stonemason, Ken Howe, was not only to move it to a more prominent position by the church entrance, but also to restore it to its former glory. The picture shows the success of this highly skilled craftsman.

Picture: (from left to right) Karen Wilkinson, Ken Howe, and the Bishop of Blackburn Philip North

Churchwarden, Karen Wilkinson, said: “We’re absolutely over-the-moon by what Ken has managed to achieve. The six figures which surround the cross are now clearly visible for the first time in over a generation. The detail is amazing, particularly of our patron saint, St Michael, plunging his spear into the dragon’s mouth and representing the victory of good over evil.”