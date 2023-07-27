News you can trust since 1877
Celebrity chef Andi Oliver guest at interfaith cricket match at Burnley's Belvedere and Calder Vale Rugby Club

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver popped in to see a group of young dancers perform a routine when she came to Burnley for a filming project.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST

Students at Basically Cheer and Fitness loved performing for the star of TV’s Great British Menu when she visited their studios in Plumbe Street.

Award winning Andi, who is also host of Sky Arts Live Book Club, Channel Four’s Beat the Chef and Food Unwrapped and a contributing chef and host on Saturday Kitchen. Her daughter is TV presenter Miquita Oliver. Andi was in town to do some filming for the BBC at Belvedere and Calder Vale Rugby Club when it hosted the annual inter-faith cricket match.

Students at Basically Cheer and Fitness loved performing for the star of TV’s Great British Menu, Andi Oliver, when she visited their studios in Plumbe Street as part of a filming project she was involved with for the BBCStudents at Basically Cheer and Fitness loved performing for the star of TV’s Great British Menu, Andi Oliver, when she visited their studios in Plumbe Street as part of a filming project she was involved with for the BBC
Basically Cheer and Fitness owner Lianne Bruce said: “ I was privileged to be asked to be a part of the show which is about communities coming together and friendship as this is what our core values as a club are.”

