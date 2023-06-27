The celebration evening takes place at Thornton Hall Farm where Laura’s family and friends will gather to remember the special lady whose bravery in the face of terminal cancer inspired the nation.

Those attending the event will see and hear tributes, films and eulogies for Laura while Barnoldswick Brass Band and Barnoldswick Community Choir will perform.

Laura from Barrowford, who was just 23, was given 12 months to live in 2018 by doctors after she was diagnosed with globlastoma multiforme - the most aggressive form of brain cancer - following a routine eye test.

Laura Mae Nuttall

The teenager had been to the doctor complaining of headaches and sickness, but the eye examination she had when applying for the Royal Navy Reserve detected swelling in her optic nerve.

She died on May 22nd this year after she pursued a number of goals and dreams in her final years, inspiring so many people across the country.

Defying the odds, Laura completed the Great North Run and hosting a BBC weather forecast as part of a ‘bucket list’ of things she wanted to do. Laura also piloted HMS Charger, drove a supercar around Silverstone and visited Churchill’s War Room.

In August 2021, Peter Kay performed two sold-out sets at Manchester’s O2 Apollo to raise money for Laura. Later that same year the Bolton comedian then treated her and mum Nicola for a surprise lunch before Laura resumed radiotherapy.