Celebration day in memory of popular AFC Wolves and Diamond Coaching and Padiham Juniors coach Gaz Edwards to mark his 40 birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Padiham Cricket Club is the venue for the day on Sunday, August 25th, to remember Gaz Edwards who was a coach for AFC Wolves, Diamond Coaching and Padiham Juniors.
Kicking off at noon there will be a tug of war competition and organisers, Toni-Anne Mortimer and Gaz’s wife Chanais Edwards, want as many teams as possible on board, from those who worked as scaffolders with Gaz to former football team mates and coaches. In honour of Gaz’s love of football there will also be five a side game and penalty shoot out. Other activities include a funfair, games, live music, face painter and bouncy castle. An appeal has gone out for raffle and auction prizes and for companies to sponsor the event and their business will be put on advertising hoardings on the day.
The town went into mourning after Gaz’s sudden death in September after he collapsed while out shopping in the town’s Tesco store with Chanais. He later died of a brain haemorrhage in Blackburn Royal Infirmary. Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany sent a sympathy message to the family along with gifts of BFC shirts and hats for Gaz’s two sons, Theo and Colby. Known for his commitment and passion for coaching, Gaz even formed a new team at Padiham FC, the Mini Storks, so that Colby and his friends could start to play at the age of four.
A former pupil at Padiham Primary and Ivy Bank High schools, on the Sunday after Gaz’s death a one minute’s silence was held before all the grassroots games played across the borough. Anyone who would like to sponsor the 40th birthday event or register a team for the tug of war is asked to email Toni-Anne at [email protected]