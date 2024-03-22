On Monday, March 23, 2020, following a Cobra meeting, Boris Johnson told people they must stay at home, and only leave for essential reasons, including buying food and exercising, once a day. He described Covid-19 as “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades”, urging the public to stay at home and clap the NHS.

It wasn’t until May 10 before a conditional plan for lifting lockdown was announced, when then PM said that people who couldn’t work from home should return to the workplace, avoiding public transport.

Below we are remembering those strange times with a gallery depicting Burnley’s empty streets and parks in the two-month period following that life-changing announcement.

Four-year anniversary of lockdown in Burnley Burnley Town Centre is largely empty during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Four-year anniversary of lockdown in Burnley Hammerton Street, Burnley Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Four-year anniversary of lockdown in Burnley Children's play area, Scott Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard