Signs around Pendle Hill claim that it is still closed despite the lockdown restrictions being relaxed. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard:.

First Covid lockdown four years on: Pictures recall empty streets of Burnley during pandemic

Tomorrow marks the four-year anniversary of the Covid lockdown being imposed in Burnley and across the UK.
By John Deehan
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT

On Monday, March 23, 2020, following a Cobra meeting, Boris Johnson told people they must stay at home, and only leave for essential reasons, including buying food and exercising, once a day. He described Covid-19 as “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades”, urging the public to stay at home and clap the NHS.

It wasn’t until May 10 before a conditional plan for lifting lockdown was announced, when then PM said that people who couldn’t work from home should return to the workplace, avoiding public transport.

Below we are remembering those strange times with a gallery depicting Burnley’s empty streets and parks in the two-month period following that life-changing announcement.

Burnley Town Centre is largely empty during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard:.

Four-year anniversary of lockdown in Burnley

Burnley Town Centre is largely empty during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard:.

Hammerton Street, Burnley

Four-year anniversary of lockdown in Burnley

Hammerton Street, Burnley

Children's play area, Scott Park, Burnley.

Four-year anniversary of lockdown in Burnley

Children's play area, Scott Park, Burnley.

Burnley Town Centre is largely empty during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard:.

Four-year anniversary of lockdown in Burnley

Burnley Town Centre is largely empty during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard:.

