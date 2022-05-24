The Sabden Collective - a group formed to bring community events back to the village - has planned a programme of activities for a four-day Bank Holiday weekend of colour, carnival and celebration to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

And the village is already coming alive with colourful bunting, flags and decorations as residents get in the mood for a massive jubilee celebration including a Royal afternoon tea, a day of family sports, a carnival parade, band concert and street parties.

Events begin with the afternoon tea on Thursday, June 2nd, followed by a Jubilee pub quiz. Friday, June 3rd sees the village sporting groups coming together to run family fun and games at Sabden Football and Bowling clubs including blindfold and walking football, bowling at targets round the green, children's activities and refreshments.

Residents of Littlemoor sheltered housing in Sabden - and their animal friends - are in jubilee mood. The animal outfits were made by Pat Whitwell from the Knit and Natter group.

The highlight of the weekend comes on Saturday, June 4th, with a carnival parade of floats and fancy dress walkers through the village led by Clitheroe Town Band.

It starts at Simonstone Road at 12-30pm and makes its way down Padiham and Whalley Roads and ends at Union Mill on Watt Street.

This is followed by a family fete and picnic on the Lower Holme playing field with stalls, entertainment and a band concert beginning at 2-30pm. There will be refreshment stands, cocktails, free fairground rides and inflatables, stocks, games and craft making.

Sabden's celebrations also include a Best Jubilee Window competition, a display of Queenly scarecrows, a treasure hunt and a colourful display of knitted flowers by the Knit and Natter Group. All the events of the weekend will then be recorded in a Time Capsule to be buried later in the year.

Louise Cunningham, one of the founders of the Sabden Collective, said: "When we were growing up in Sabden there seemed to be a lot more events happening in the village and a couple of friends and I decided to do something about it and organise things for the community.

"We formed the collective and the Platinum Jubilee was the perfect way to get things going again."

The celebrations have been made possible by a series of fund raising events, bingo nights and quizzes.