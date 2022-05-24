Former civilian instructor Allan Walker and his wife Barbara, who have five children, 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren, described it as 'an experience of a lifetime.'

Allan said: "The weather was glorious and at the end of the day we were privileged to be able to line the route, awaiting the arrival of the Royal party.

"To our delight, Prince Edward, The Countess of Wessex and Duchess of Cambridge stopped and spoke to both of us. “

Allan and Barbara Walker were guests of Her Majesty at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Allan joined the Royal Air Force in 1956 as an armourer, retiring as a logistics squadron leader in 1986. He then spent a further 12 years with the Royal Saudi Air Force.

After retiring at 65, Allan joined 1104 (Pendle) Squadron, Air Cadets as Adjutant, Training Officer and Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Officer where he completed 15 years service.

In 2020 he was awarded Lord-Lieutenants’ Certificate of Meritorious Service for Adults in 2020 for his work with the Air Cadets. Allan is also secretary of Nelson Arion Male Voice Choir and Pendleside Probus Club

Barbara served in the Royal Observer Corps and the Woman’s Royal Air Force.

She is an active member of Fence Woman’s Institute. This was Barbara's second visit to Buckingham Palace as she was lucky in the ballot to attend the garden party in June, 2015, to celebrate 100 years of the WI.