Lila was just three months old at the end of May when she was brought into the Edenfield Sanctuary as a stray, having been found neglected and taken to the vet. The bulldog was found to have a number of skin conditions, an umbilical hernia, an eye ulcer and cherry eye - she will need an operation on her eye in the near future.

But with the love and attention of the staff at Bleakholt, and thanks to a fundraiser especially for Lila which has funded her treatment so far and any ongoing medical needs, she has transformed.

Bulldog puppy Lila now, three months after she arrived at Bleak Holt Animal Sanctuary with a raft of medical problems and health issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rehoming Supervisor for Dogs Sallie Conroy said: "She has been having medicated baths and a lot of cuddles which she loves and she has changed massively in looks and personality in the five weeks. She now knows how to play ball and she loves to box and enjoys a good game of tug of war. It's been amazing how much she has transformed. We are so pleased with her progress."