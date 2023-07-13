News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Caring staff at Bleak Holt Animal Sanctuary save life of stray bulldog puppy

Look at the transformation of Lila after five weeks in Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary's care!
By Dany Robson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST

Lila was just three months old at the end of May when she was brought into the Edenfield Sanctuary as a stray, having been found neglected and taken to the vet. The bulldog was found to have a number of skin conditions, an umbilical hernia, an eye ulcer and cherry eye - she will need an operation on her eye in the near future.

Read More
Appeal for customers to 'shop local' by traders in Burnley's Standish Street and...

But with the love and attention of the staff at Bleakholt, and thanks to a fundraiser especially for Lila which has funded her treatment so far and any ongoing medical needs, she has transformed.

Bulldog puppy Lila now, three months after she arrived at Bleak Holt Animal Sanctuary with a raft of medical problems and health issuesBulldog puppy Lila now, three months after she arrived at Bleak Holt Animal Sanctuary with a raft of medical problems and health issues
Bulldog puppy Lila now, three months after she arrived at Bleak Holt Animal Sanctuary with a raft of medical problems and health issues
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rehoming Supervisor for Dogs Sallie Conroy said: "She has been having medicated baths and a lot of cuddles which she loves and she has changed massively in looks and personality in the five weeks. She now knows how to play ball and she loves to box and enjoys a good game of tug of war. It's been amazing how much she has transformed. We are so pleased with her progress."

Lila is not yet available for adoption.