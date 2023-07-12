Upheaval caused by the building of the new £23M Pioneer Place development, coupled with vital work to replace deteriorating widenings on a masonry arch in Curzon Street, has had a huge impact on their trade, according to shop owners in Standish Street and Curzon Street.

Temporary traffic lights and road closures in place to accommodate the work has put many customers off from venturing to the two streets that boast 42 different independent shops.

Amanda Hanson, who owns Sweet William florists on Standish Street, said: “It has been really hard for us and there have been times when I have felt like giving up.

Amanda Hanson outside her shop, Sweet William florist in Burnley's Standish Street. Amanda and other traders claim their trade has been severely affected by roadworks to repair the Curzon Street bridge and also work that is taking place on the new Pioneer Place development

“My family and customers have kept me going and the fact that I have put so much into building up my business. Our message to customers is ‘please don’t forget about us.’ “

Traditionally a one way street, Standish Street has become two way on a temporary basis to allow for the flow of traffic. But parking restrictions are in place which affects shops like Amanda’s as customers can no longer stop outside to collect bouquets and wreaths.

Amanda stressed that while traders welcomed the new Pioneer Place development, traders felt they had been ignored and forgotten about when it came to consultation about how disruptive the work would be.

Kay Donohoe of Waterlife and Pets in Curzon Street said the number of people employed in the shops in both streets amounted to the workforce of a small factory. She also said that her business, which was established over 50 years ago by her parents, had experienced problems with deliveries not being made as there was nowhere for drivers to park.

The traders met with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham who said this week:“ This area has some of the most eclectic shops in Burnley town centre. We need to be doing all we can to support them. I’ve called on Burnley Council to promote this area of town whilst this bridge is being strengthened.”

A Burnley Council spokesman said signage had been erected to promote Standish Street and direct people from Curzon Street around the diversions caused by the work on the bridge, although that signage has been affected by the need to move hoardings from time to time to accommodate the bridge work.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said the work being carried out on the Curzon Street Bridge was needed to ensure pedestrian access over the bridge can be maintained in future as the cast-iron widenings on either side of the main stone arch have reached the end of their life.

The spokesman said: “"We're sorry for the inconvenience to businesses, however this is a complex and lengthy project, and we discussed our proposals with Burnley Council and local businesses last year so that everyone understood why the work is necessary, and so that we could take their feedback into account to minimise disruption.