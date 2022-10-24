News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley Pioneer Place: Multi-million pound leisure development coming to life

It won’t be long now!

By John Deehan
37 minutes ago

Burnley’s exciting new £23m. leisure development – Pioneer Place – is drawing ever closer to completion, as these new shots show.

Work started on Pioneer car park in March, with construction workers expected to remain on site well into next year ahead of an anticipated autumn 2023 opening.

Once finished, the site will include a seven-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units, plus a 226-space car park.

Undefined: readMore

1. Pioneer Place

Work continues on Pioneer Place in Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Pioneer Place

Work continues on Pioneer Place in Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Pioneer Place developments

Work continues on Pioneer Place in Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Pioneer Place

Work continues on Pioneer Place in Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Work
Next Page
Page 1 of 3