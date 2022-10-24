Burnley Pioneer Place: Multi-million pound leisure development coming to life
By John Deehan
Burnley’s exciting new £23m. leisure development – Pioneer Place – is drawing ever closer to completion, as these new shots show.
Work started on Pioneer car park in March, with construction workers expected to remain on site well into next year ahead of an anticipated autumn 2023 opening.
Once finished, the site will include a seven-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units, plus a 226-space car park.
