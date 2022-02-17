Care capacity challenge in Burnley leading to job opportunities

Since opening in January, Home Instead Burnley has seen a quick demand for its services, which in turn has led to new employment opportunities for people in the area who want to start or further a career in care.

Jessica Croft, owner at Home Instead Burnley, said: “Many of us haven’t had chance to see our loved ones as much as we’d like over the past two years. When we do finally see each other, any potential problems with their health and wellbeing become more apparent.

Rachel Kershaw and Jess Croft, owners at Home Instead Burnley

"Perhaps Mum doesn’t seem as mobile as she once was, or maybe Dad has become too forgetful to get through the day on his own? The rest of the family look at how they can help, and very often that means getting professional care.”

Home Instead Burnley is looking to recruit kind, caring and compassionate individuals to meet this demand. It is hosting a recruitment day at its office at Northbridge House, Elm Street on Tuesday February 22nd, 10am to 3pm, for people who want to learn more about a career in care.

Commenting on the role of a care professional, Jessica said: “We recruit people from a whole range of backgrounds, but one thing they have in common is that they have a genuine desire to make a difference. With some training under their belts, which we provide in full, they go on and make it possible for an older adult in the local area to live well at home.”

Home Instead Burnley helps older adults in the community live well at home. The company provides tailored support, typically comprising of companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands for older people.