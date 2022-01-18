Local family pursue home care company journey in Burnley

Rachel Kershaw and Jess Croft, who both live in Rossendale, have worked in care for several years, but after catching Covid last year decided not to put their aspirations on hold a minute longer.

Home Instead Burnley’s caregivers will help older people stay living in their own homes for longer, providing help with everyday tasks such as washing and dressing, carrying out light housekeeping, and providing valuable companionship.

Rachel said: “We’re a close-knit family who want the best for each other, so we know how big a decision it is to put your loved ones in the hands of somebody else. It’s our honour to help older people in the area maintain their independence and stay in their beloved homes while receiving the support they need.

“My grandmother, who is also Jess’ great grandmother, was a home help back in the 1970s. It’s safe to say that her caring genes have passed down to us.”

Jess added: “Our own experience in the care sector means that we have a clear view of what quality care means. We believe that people should spend their later years at home if they want to. I’m delighted we can make this a reality for people in the area.”

Rachel and Jess are looking for caring individuals who want to put their kind heart to good use and become a caregiver. Previous experience isn’t needed; a compassionate nature and a desire to make a difference are the most important character traits.